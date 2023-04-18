Charlie Sheen Reuniting With Two and a Half Men Co-Creator for HBO Max Series

Primetime Emmy nominee Charlie Sheen is reuniting with Chuck Lorre, the co-creator of Two and a Half Men. Deadline brings word that Sheen, who starred on the CBS hit sitcom for eight years and over 170 episodes, will recur on the comedy series How To Be a Bookie. Sebastian Maniscalco leads the new series which tells the store of "a veteran bookie (Maniscalco) struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles high and low." Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton are also set to star on the comedy series.

Sheen and Lorre reuniting for another project is perhaps something that no one in Hollywood would have seen coming. As readers may recall, their collaboration on Two and Half Men soured very quickly and very publicly. After seven seasons working together, Sheen's public comments on perhaps not returning to the show, stalling production while seeking treatment for addiction, and even disparaging remarks about Lorre resulting in him being fired from the show. The character played by Sheen was killed off on the series with Ashton Kutcher hired to replace him within the series.

By the time that How To Be a Bookie is released however, HBO Max will have transitioned into its new form, dropping the "HBO" and just becoming "Max." The change was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery, revealing a slew of new content that would be arriving on the service along with pricing changes, Including:

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

2 concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

(Cover Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)