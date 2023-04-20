HBO Max: Elizabeth Olsen's Love & Death Gets Official Podcast Trailer

Love & Death is getting an official podcast from Max as it rebrands, and there's a new trailer teasing all the chaos. Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen brings the story of Candy Montgomery to the streamer. Famously, the woman murdered Betty Gore, her friend from church, with an axe. The ensuing media frenzy has been a topic of conversation a lot in recent years with multiple streamers and networks tackling the old story. Now, Max brought in some massive starpower to take us back a couple of decades. Love & Death's official podcast will add some context and speak to what the process was like behind the scenes.

"This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, told the press when the series was initially announced. "We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable."

Excitement For Love & Death From Warner Bros. Discovery

"We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen," Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group beamed. "Her talent, charisma, and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We're proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David, and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max."

Here's how HBO Max describes the series: "Love & Death takes a close look at Candy Montgomery's shift from a bright, devout Christian housewife to a merciless ax-murderer and the peculiar affair that started it all. Set in a close-knit, trusting Texas community full of carefree families and faithful churchgoers, it's an idyllic picture -- and the perfect cover for dangerous secrets and vicious jealousy left unchecked. With executive producers David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, the limited series promises sky-high pedigree, style with substance, and the complex, psychological nuance necessary for such an unbelievable true crime story."

Love & Death gets rolling on Max on April 27.

Will you check out the Love & Death Podcast? Let us know in the comments down below!