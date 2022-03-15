Invincible Star Says Season 2 Is “Imminent”

JK Simmons is suddenly one of the busiest actors involved with superhero cinema. The actor had a surprisingly large role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and recently filmed scenes for HBO Max’s Batgirl film. Now, the actor says he’s getting ready to finally record his lines for the second season of Prime Video’s Invincible.

In a chat with DiscussingFilm, Simmons wouldn’t say all too much other than the fact production is “imminent.”

“Again, always wary of spoilers, but I think I’m allowed to say that we’re going back to work very soon in the recording booth,” Simmons told the website. “Now, the lag between us doing our first recordings and the animation being completed is obviously many months and probably more than a year, I would guess. But, yes, Invincible is getting to work in earnest and season two is imminent, I will say. There’s a nice vague term.”

The beloved actor went on to admit he was surprised at the reception the series had, given he hadn’t known about the source material before he signed on to do the project.

“Honestly, because I didn’t know the source material before it was sent to me when I signed on to do Invincible, I was surprised at the impact that it had,” the actor added. “It was like most animated things, in that there’s extra freedom there to explore and feel free to take really bold risks. To take the director’s vision and go really far with it in any direction because you know, ultimately, they’re going to make the choices. It was really fun, and I had some really wonderful actors to work with in Steven [Yeun] and Sandra [Oh], and a great cast as a lot of animated projects are getting these days. So I’m looking forward to getting back to work on them.”

Invincible also stars Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and more.

You can stream the whole first season of Invincible on Amazon Prime Video.