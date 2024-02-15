Another Freevee Series Is Moving to Prime Video for Season 2

American Rust Season 2 is making the jump to Amazon for season two. Originally, Jeff Daniels' drama was slated for Freevee. But, the parent company had a change of heart. Amazon is confident about the series and is preparing for a binge drop on March 28. Now, the show will be known as American Rust: Broken Justice. It is worthwhile to note that this plan also reflects Amazons use of ads on the prime video platform. Freevee is a FAST service, which engineers an environment around ads playing on the content streamed. Prime Video anticipates more migrations.

Jeff Daniels offered, "I'm grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make Season Two of American Rust. Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don't make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It's where I want to be."

"American Rust is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge," Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Amazon Freevee previously said. "We can't wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter."

American Rust Back From The Dead

(Photo: Prime Video)

A lot of viewers were disappointed when American Rust's first season ended up getting canceled. Wow maybe not the numbers of massive shows that headline other streaming platforms, American Rust have built up a following. It's always really tough to lose a show that you like after one season, and that was the case for the Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney show. When that news first broke, a lot of fans hoped that there was chance to change the streamers mind. But, the winds of change are already blowing over at Showtime.

"We can confirm that American Rust will not be moving forward with a second season," a Showtime rep wrote in a statement when the news broke. "We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney."

What's Different For American Rust: Broken Justice?

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

Here's what Prime Video has to say about the upcoming season: "American Rust: Broken Justice takes us back to the fictional small town of Buell, Pennsylvania. Del Harris (Daniels) and Grace Poe (Tierney) try to rebuild their lives after the harrowing events of Season One. Season Two picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit town."

"Based on Philipp Meyer's critically acclaimed novel of the same name, the first season of American Rust premiered on Showtime, exploring the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris. Harris becomes compromised when the son of the woman he loves (Tierney) is accused of murder, and he is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him."

Are you happy about this return? Let us know down in the comments!