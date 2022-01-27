Showtime Cancels Hit Comedy Series After 3 Seasons

The saga of Black Monday has officially come to a close. The news was confirmed in reports on Thursday, with revelations that the fan-favorite historical comedy series will be ending after three seasons on Showtime. The network also reportedly cancelled Work in Progress, the comedy series co-created by Lilly Wachowski. Black Monday, which first made its debut in early 2019, follows the employees of second-tier Wall Street trading firm the Jammer Group during the year leading up to “Black Monday”, the day when international stock markets crashed in 1987. The news of Black Monday’s cancellation was first confirmed in a FriendZone Twitch stream from series star Paul Scheer earlier this month. These are the latest series to be cancelled by Showtime, alongside the Jeff Daniels-led drama American Rust.

Black Monday starred Don Cheadle as Maurice Monroe, Andrew Rannells as Blair Pfaff, Regina Hall as Dawn Darcy, Sheer as Keith Shankar, and Casey Wilson as Tiffany Georgia. The series was created and executive produced by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, and executive produced by Cheadle, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, with Rannells and Hall producing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 3 of Black Monday premiered in May of 2021, and took the events of the series’ squarely into the 1990s.

“One of the things I love about the show is that they embrace the less-expected touchstones of the ’80s. Thanks to our amazing costume designer and our production designer, we don’t have everyone playing with a Rubik’s Cube, but we do get into Nintendo and the Duck Hunt guns,” Sheer explained in an interview with Decider last year. “So, wow, what are the pop culture trends of the ’90s? Wouldn’t be funny if you find out these characters were behind Milli Vanilli, in some way? It’s the beginning of grunge, gangsta rap. That’s an interesting world for us to be in, this straddling the line between real and fake, because the ’80s is a lot about being fake. So where do these characters end up? I don’t think we’re going to end up in New York, and I don’t think that we’re going to end up in finance. I think there’s a lot of fun stuff to explore. What are the ways that you can get money? Beanie babies, Tamagotchi, all these ways of taking advantage of people legally.”

What do you think of Black Monday being cancelled by Showtime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!