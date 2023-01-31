Showtime Removes Many Popular Series From Streaming Platforms

Showtime is now the latest network to remove popular series from their streaming platforms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime has pulled several series from streaming — including both American Gigolo and Let the Right One In, both of which were canceled on Monday after just one season. Also removed is the Jim Carrey-starring Kidding, the first season of Super Pumped, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and American Rust. Seasons of acquired programs, including The End and Wakefield, have also been removed with more shows expected to be included.

The removals come in the wake of major news that Showtime and the premium version of Paramount+ are being rebranded as Paramount+ on Showtime later this. year. Showtime is owned by Paramount Global.

"Showtime has captivated audiences for decades with ambitious original series that defined premium content and fandom," Paramount CEO Bob Bakish wrote in a company memo. "Its name will always stand for critically acclaimed, groundbreaking entertainment and creative excellence. Now, with Showtime's content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive Multiplatform brand in the streaming space — and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way."

In terms of the series being removed from Showtime's streaming platforms, THR reports that the rights holder for the series being impacted will be allowed to show the series out. Let the Right One In is already being shopped to other outlets. The titles are also expected to be removed from Paramount+ as well — subscribers paying for bundled service for Showtime currently have access. This is expected to take place in the coming days.

"We are extremely proud of this series and of the outstanding work by Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, our showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and his fellow executive producers, and the entire cast and crew," a spokesperson for the channel told TVLine. "We would like to thank all of them and our partners at Tomorrow Studios, and we wish everyone the best going forward."

Another show was also impacted by changes at Showtime on Monday beyond the streaming changes. It was announced that the Shailene Woodley starring Three Women had been canceled by the network before airing its first season despite production being complete. That series has reportedly been "quietly shopped by its producers" with Deadline reporting at least one offer on the table already.

What do you think about the latest developments at Showtime? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.