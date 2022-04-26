Reacher Showrunner Reveals Disappointing Update on Season 2

✖

After delivering record-breaking viewership for Amazon, Prime Video original series Reacher is returning for a second season, continuing the story of Lee Child's beloved literary character. Alan Ritchson will be reprising the titular role in the second installment, but he might be the only star coming back for another round. While fans love many of the characters in Season 1, bringing them back could be a disservice to the character of Jack Reacher, who is largely known as a lone wanderer.

Reacher showrunner Nick Santora recently spoke to TVLine about the second season of the series. He confirmed that there is always a chance characters not named Jack Reacher could reappear. That said, Child's books typically see Reacher working with new characters when he arrives in new places, so the show will likely be focused on adding different companions in additional seasons.

"I will say this, and I'm not trying to be coy or cute: You never know if a character might come back," Santora said. "We might come up with a great idea and say, 'You know what? Maybe that character can work in Season 2 or Season 3,' and then you bring them back for a bit or for an extended visit."

He continued on to add, "Reacher is not a character who runs around with an entourage. He's a lone wolf, so you have to stay true to that."

There has been no word just yet on which Jack Reacher novel will be adapted for Season 2 of the Reacher series. Season 1 followed The Killing Floor, the first Jack Reacher book, but that doesn't mean Season 2 will follow the second book.

"It's tough. There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies,. And there's so much thought that has to go into our decision. Do we want it to be similar to Season 1, because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There's so much that Lee gives us to choose from," Santora said earlier this year.

"The good news is we have Lee Child has an executive producer on this show," he added, "and we have other producers on this show – we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount – and we will sit and discuss it. But it's a not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you're staring at an empty space, asking, 'What am I going to write?'"

