A hit TV series has given Amazon Prime Video its first-ever win on the weekly streaming charts: Reacher. The new Jack Reacher TV series won the race for streaming series in the week of February 7-13, racking up 1.589 billion minutes of streaming time that week, according to Nielsen ratings. Even though that number was a decline for Reacher, week-to-week (it scored 1.843 billion minutes the week before), it was still enough to edge out all the rest of the competition that week, which included two big female-driven series from Netflix, Inventing Anna and Sweet Magnolias Season 2, as well as a big Disney+ event series, Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett.

Reacher also had the notable achievement of growing its coveted 18-49 demo that week, after originally skewing older, with a 58% male audience. Reacher even came close to toppling Netflix’s smash hit series Ozark when it first dropped.

Ratings reports like this make it that much easier to understand how and why Amazon has renewed Reacher for Season 2 – just days after season 1 dropped.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said after the show’s big debut. “The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

“The entire Reacher team-cast, production, writers, etc.-is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received,” said showrunner Nick Santora. “Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season Two.”

“Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of Reacher was a total delight – they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I’m thrilled we’ll be working together again, for season two,” said Jack Reacher creator Lee Child.

The first season of Reacher is based on Lee Child’s Killing Floor novel, the first of his Jack Reacher books. Besides Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the cast members include Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game) as KJ, Hugh Thompson (Blessed Stranger: After Flight 111) as Baker, Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) as Charlie, Currie Graham (Murder in the First) as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter) as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids) as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Young Reacher, and Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) as Mayor Teale.

Source: Deadline