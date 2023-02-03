The first look at Prime Video's next big genre series has officially arrived. Earlier this week, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for The Power, their star-studded adaptation of Naomi Alderman's novel of the same name. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides the first look at the series' unconventional world — one kickstarted by "The Day of the Girls", in which teenage girls are suddenly able to electrocute people with their fingertips, a hereditary and permanent power that has been kept dormant for generations. The teenage girls soon learn that they can awaken "The Power" in older women, leading to nearly every woman on Earth having the ability -- which can also easily hurt or kill others. This leads to a shift in gender and political dynamics throughout the world, which affects the series' cast of characters in wildly different ways.

The Power was originally released in 2017, and was ultimately included on Barack Obama's list of his favorite books from that year. It has since been translated into over twenty-five languages and won several literary awards.

What is The Power about?

The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli'i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more. The Power comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker (True Blood) serving as showrunner.

The Power will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, March 31st, with new episodes released every Friday up until its season finale on May 12th.