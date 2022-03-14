Prime Video Reveals First Look at Return of Fan-Favorite Animated Series

The streaming landscape has consistently provided viewers with a pretty wide array of animated series, ranging from family-friendly fare to more adult humor. Back in 2019, Prime Video added one of the most unique entries into that world with Undone, a series that uses rotoscoping technology to tell a poignant and reality-bending animated tale about family and loss. The series was renewed for a sophomore season that same year, but details surrounding it were essentially slim — until now. Over the weekend, Prime Video released the first official look at Season 2 of Undone, in the form of three different clips, as well as the news that it will be arriving on the service on April 29th.

Undone follows Rosa Salazar as Alma, a disaffected young woman who learns she has a unique relationship with reality after getting into a car accident. The series also stars Bob Odenkirk, Constance Marie, Angelique Cabral, Daveed Diggs, and Siddharth Dhananjay. The series is co-created by Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We saw this brilliant director, animator named Hisko Hulsing from the Netherlands.” Purdy told ComicBook.com back in 2019. “We found his material online, and we were blown away with how realistic and grounded it is. How mature. And we thought, well that’s actually perfect for this show, because we want the world to feel as real as possible. But we want the kind of elasticity of animation. Where it doesn’t feel like you’re going live-action to CGI or special effects. It feels like it’s all of the same world. But that plays into her questioning of reality. There’s no separation, in terms of her experience.”

“So, it made perfect sense and, fortunately, he really responded to the material, as well. And it turned out to be a great collaboration, and he suggested rotoscoping.” Purdy added. “‘Cause he had done it on a project with this producer, Tommy Pallotta, who did Scanner Darkly and Waking Life with Richard Linklater. And we all got together and talked about how this would work and what the process would be, and it seemed like the perfect fit for the material. ‘Cause then we get all these beautiful micro-expressions and emotions from Rosa that we get to capture and feel. She just pierces through the animation and you can feel all that rawness and all that vulnerability that she brings to her performance, which is incredible.”

What do you think of the first look at Undone Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Season 2 of Undone will debut on Prime Video on April 29th.