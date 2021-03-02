Prodigal Son Season 1 Now Available on HBO Max

✖

One of the most popular new shows on TV has finally found a streaming home. HBO Max announced at the end of February that the first season of FOX's hit series Prodigal Son would be added to its lineup at some point in March, though a specific date wasn't announced at the time. Out of nowhere, the streamer announced on Tuesday that Season 1 of Prodigal Son had already been added to the roster in the early hours of the morning. That means the full first season is finally available to stream in its entirety.

The Walking Dead alum Tom Payne stars in Prodigal Son as FBI Profiler Malcolm Bright, while Michael Sheen plays his father, an imprisoned serial killer. The series became a pretty quick hit for FOX after debuting in 2019. Season 2 is currently airing on the network.

Payne and Sheen star in Prodigal Son alongside Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, and Bellamy Young. The second season of the series added the likes of Alan Cumming and Catherine Zeta-Jones to the cast. The series was created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. They executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti and Sara Schechter.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 1:

"Malcolm Bright has a gift. He knows how killers think and how their minds work. Why? His father is 'The Surgeon,' a notorious serial killer who has taken the lives of more than 20 people. PRODIGAL SON follows criminal psychologist Bright as he uses his twisted genius to get inside the minds of murderers to help the NYPD solve cases. He works alongside NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo, a seasoned lawman who has become Bright's surrogate father; Detective Dani Powell, a headstrong no-nonsense cop who is quickly impressed with Bright's work; Dr. Edrisa Tanaka, a slightly off-center medical examiner; and Detective JT Tarmel, a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself. But Bright's best resource for solving crimes is his dear old dad, the homicidal-yet-oddly-loving Martin Whitly, whose expertise he must reluctantly call upon. As Bright helps track down the city's most dangerous criminals, he also battles his own demons — and it doesn't help that his mother, former leading socialite Jessica Whitly, can't seem to accept her fallen status and has an opinion on every aspect of Bright's life. Luckily for Bright, he has the support of his annoyingly normal sister Ainsley, a news reporter with a soft spot for her brother and all his eccentricities. After all, Bright isn't a serial killer — he was just raised by one."

