Queen Charlotte's Reynolds and Brimsley Actors Explain Season Finale

Queen Charlotte's Reynolds and Brimsley are social media sensations and they broke down the Season Finale of the Netflix spinoff this week. TODAY.com caught up with Freddie Dennis, who plays Reynolds, and young Brimsley actor Sam Clemmett. In short, they hope the two court members' love affair isn't over yet. "I really hope he's not dead, I'll tell you that," Dennis joked. If it's all the same to the young Brimsley actor, he's hoping for the same. Clemmett chuckled, "I'm waiting for him to come back."

Luckily for both of them, the world at large seems quite smitten with the romance between the Queen's right hand and the King's man. Queen Charlotte was always going to dial up the drama, being a Bridgerton story after all. But, the outcry about where Reynolds is in the present day has lit up social media in a way that must thrill the creative team. They've got multiple seasons of Queen Charlotte sitting right there if they want it badly enough. Here's what the Reynolds actor had to say about their bond before the events of the series.

"I used to imagine they would cook together and eat together in their quarters and take a turn about the grounds," Dennis shared. "In my mind, they very much grew up together, grew up doing the same things, and they know each other better than anyone else. They're the holder of each other's secrets."

"We always say that whatever happens to Reynolds, Brimsley and Reynolds are very much in love," Dennis mused.

Queen Charlotte Presents The Opportunity For Multi-Level Storytelling

During a first look event for the Bridgerton spinoff, Shonda Rhimes told the gathered press that the ability to tell these stories on two levels was one of the main draws in producing Queen Charlotte.

Rhimes said, "You know I'm really excited to tell these stories in two timelines. It makes it more special. You can see how the stories from the past influence the future." Another question pondered what's so special about having the older actors around for this chapter as well. The producer talked about how seeing these kinds of women on-screen talking about romance and reflecting on their lives can be kind of hard to find in this pop-culture landscape. There's no question that Bridgerton has provided a sorely-needed role in this entire ecosystem.

Did you love Queen Charlotte? Will we see Reynolds again? Let us know down in the comments!