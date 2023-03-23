Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Delivers First Look Photos

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has delivered a new look at the Netflix spinoff series along with a trailer. The official snaps comes as the streamer prepares fans to fall in love with the monarch all over again. India Ria Amarteifio is playing the younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's iconic queen. In the newest images from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a bunch of favorites both old and new turn up for a brand new look at the romance that built the main storyline.

Netflix has a fresh synopsis for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as the new trailer is out in the wild: "Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs."

(Photo: Netflix)

How Important Is Bridgerton For Representation?

Representation has been a stated goal of Rhimes' work in all corners of TV and Bridgerton is no different. During an exclusive trailer event that Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine was able to attend, Golda Rosheuvel talked about how amazing it was to see all of this realized on-screen. Period pieces in particular have been a thorny nut to crack when it comes to seeing actors of color get opportunities. So, Bridgerton's success speaks volumes.

The actress said, "I think especially in the world that we are in now, to celebrate Black History is really really important, and through a female protagonist, female historical character. I think is really cool and beautiful and right on and it's an extraordinary story because as we've said it's one of love which is very rare I think."

"And to know that these two people were passionate about each other way way way way way back in the 18th century and they wanted to be together, and they were a mixed couple you know and they wanted to celebrate that and the great experiment happened," Rosheuvel added. "I think to bring that to the forefront of the world we're living in now and to really celebrate that is really important politically, emotionally and representing and inclusion all of that stuff it's really really important. So yeah, it is to be celebrated."

