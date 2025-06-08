WWE Shockingly Brings Back Released Superstar at Money in the Bank, and It Was Amazing

Play video

It was a bit surprising to learn that the main event of WWE’s Money in the Bank premium live event wasn’t actually either the Women’s or Men’s Money in the Bank matches, especially when it was revealed that the main event would instead be a Title-less Tag Team match. That match featured John Cena and Logan Paul taking on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, which was obviously a big deal due to the superstars involved, but it still brought up questions. Now the reasoning is clear though, as towards the end of the match WWE brought back a superstar that had just been released, and much to the crowd’s delight, that superstar was R-Truth.

That’s right, R-Truth is evidently back in WWE, merely a week and a half after it was revealed that his contract wasn’t being renewed. The outpouring of support for R-Truth and shock at his release was massive, and starting on the next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the crowd started chanting “We want Truth” consistently throughout the show. That continued to be the case on NXT and SmackDown, and there were even chants on TNA.

There was also a ton of support from R-Truth’s fellow superstars, and that continued to be the case throughout the week as small tributes to Truth were worn or spotlighted on social media or on TV. That’s all led to tonight, which saw a mystery hooded figure jump into the match and take out Cena.

During the match, Jey was unable to make the tag for a while, but he seized his opportunity after Cena and Paul started arguing and getting on each other’s nerves. Jey tagged Cody, and that led to a big comeback, but later Cena ended up with his Championship in his hands and managed to knock out Rhodes. It really appeared that Cena would take the win by cheating once again, but that’s when a mystery figure came racing in and charged at Cena, hitting him with a series of strikes before knocking him out cold with his own Championship.

The person would stand up and pull off the mask to reveal it was indeed R-Truth, and saying the roof blew off the place would be an understatement. It was a great pop from the crowd, and soon after, R-Truth ran out of the ring and headed back out of the arena, leaving Rhodes to pin Cena and get the win. Now it appears that Cena was perhaps teasing this on last night’s SmackDown after responding to the “We want Truth” chants, but it’s not clear if that’s the case or if this just happened last minute.

In any case, it’s amazing to have R-Truth back in WWE. There are already theories that this whole thing was a work, but then there are others who think that WWE saw the reactions from the crowds and the backlash the move was getting and decided to address it and bring him back. Only time will tell which is actually the case, but all I know is R-Truth is back in WWE, and that’s something worth celebrating regardless of how it happened.

