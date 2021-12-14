Raised by Wolves Season 2 Teaser Poster Revealed by HBO Max

Executive producer Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves returns to HBO Max for its second season in February. HBO Max renewed after a strong debut. HBO Max previously teased an early 2022 return in a video playing ahead of on the platform and later released a new trailer. That trailer revealed the second season’s February 3rd premiere date. You can take a look below. If the first season is anything to go by, Raised by Wolves is perfect for fans of Scott’s other work and will keep them busy while they wait for the upcoming and Blade Runner shows.

Since the end of the first season, Raised by Wolves. They are Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (The Victim, Anne Boleyn), Kim Engelbrecht (Eye in the Sky, The Flash), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed, The Capture).

“When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max in a press release announcing Raised by Wolves‘ renewal. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a “must watch” show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches In Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically,” said Ridley Scott. “We are already deep into the “layers” of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

