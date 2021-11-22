Alien Creator Ridley Scott Teases Episode Count of Upcoming TV Series

With the last two films in the Alien franchise, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, earning mixed reactions from fans and critics, the series is now pivoting into long-form storytelling with a TV series on FX, with franchise creator Ridley Scott recently teasing that the debut season is expected to run 8-10 hours. This length lines up with most other prestige TV series that have been released in recent years, and with the project aiming to debut on a network with commercial breaks, this length could result in a series lasting anything between 10 and 13 episodes, though that number will likely be solidified as it is further developed.

Variety recently noted that, in conversation with the BBC, Scott expressed, “A pilot is being written along with a bible of what transpires in 8-10 hours of the show.”

What’s interesting about Scott’s comments is that he previously expressed his disinterest in the upcoming endeavor from showrunner Noah Hawley.

“It’ll never be as good as the first one,” Scott shared with The Independent just last month when talking about the TV series. “That’s what I’ll say.”

Having directed the first film in the franchise, Scott is understandably looked to as an authority on what makes the franchise work, yet with him having directed the last two installments, faith in the filmmaker has wavered among the fandom. While he had previously confirmed he had plans for another film set between Covenant and the original Alien, the underwhelming reaction to theatrical outings, in conjunction with The Walt Disney Company acquiring 20th Century Fox, has seen the mythology pivot to this new TV series.

As for the premise of the new project, FX exec Jon Landgraf previously teased that the project will be “the first Alien story set on Earth — and by blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats.”

While these comments aren’t entirely true, as the events of both Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem took place on Earth, it would be the first entry into the proper Alien series set on Earth that wasn’t a crossover event.

