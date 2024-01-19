Reacher Season 2 Ending Explained

Reacher's second season has come to an end, with Prime Video releasing the eighth and final episode of the season on Thursday night. Like its first installment, Reacher Season 2 tells a contained story, covering one of the many books in Lee Child's bestselling novel series. The best part about this type of format is that the season finales bring a bit of closure, letting the story actually have an ending before Jack Reacher moves on to his next adventure. The Season 2 finale does just that, bringing an explosive end to the saga of New Age and Project Little Wing, solving all of the story's mysteries in the process.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the Reacher Season 2 finale! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the lead-up to Reacher's Season 2 finale, Reacher himself walked up to the front gate and New Age to confront the villainous Langston about Project Little Wing, and hopefully save Dixon and O'Donnell in the process. After giving himself up, Reacher learned the fate of Tony Swan, the member of the 110th that had been unaccounted for throughout the season. It turns out, Swan has been dead for a while, and Langston has been keeping his finger and eyeball in a jar to preserve them and use them to forge Swan's bio signature. This made it look like Swan had been signing off on the Little Wing missiles, creating a scapegoat for Langston.

As expected, Reacher had a trick up his sleeve. Neagley and Senator Lavoy's personal security attacked as Reacher freed himself from captivity. Langston loaded both Dixon and O'Donnell on his helicopter, with plans to drop them like did the other Special Investigators, but Reacher intervened. He hung onto the landing gear of the chopper as it flew into the sky.

While in the air, Reacher was able to free his comrades and stop Langston (albeit with a few close calls). He killed Langston by dropping him out of the helicopter, just like he said he would.

The biggest issue wasn't actually Langston, but the Little Wing missiles and the mysterious A.M., the buyer who was taking them to someone else. Reacher's team, along with Lavoy's guards, took the helicopter to the spot where the purchase was supposed to happen. Collectively, they killed A.M. and the entire deal. After the pilot flew off in the helicopter they used one of the missiles to shoot it down, proving that the weapons actually worked as advertised.

Senator Lavoy, as many expected, wasn't as good as he tried to tell people he was. His guards waited until after Reacher's team took care of business to shoot them down, presumably to take both the missiles and the $65 million. Reacher was one step ahead, however, and members of the Department of Homeland Security came in to take over. Homeland took the missiles and let Reacher's team walk away.

The 110th didn't leave empty-handed, though. They made off with the money and it was decided that Reacher should be the one to choose where it goes, since he's the one who doesn't care about it. He splits the money up to all of the people who were negatively affected by the whole Little Wing situation. This included the families of the members of the 110th who were killed, Marlo Burns and her daughter, and the family of Detective Russo. Reacher also took care of his Special Investigators. He set up funds for O'Donnell's kids, put in all the startup money for Dixon's new firm, and set up Neagley's father to be cared for for the rest of his life.

For himself, Reacher bought a bus pass that can take him anywhere in the country for an entire year. Dixon bought him a new toothbrush so he wouldn't spend the money on one for himself. The season ends with Reacher saying goodbye to Neagley and heading out on a bus full of strangers, without any destination in mind.