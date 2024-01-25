Reacher to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Ally for Season 3

Reacher Season 3 is bringing back at least one fan-favorite ally of the big guy.

Reacher is a big hit for Amazon Prime Video, and Season 3 is thankfully already in production. Our latest Reacher Season 3 update is that a fan-favorite ally of the big guy will (once again) officially be back for Season 3.

That ally would be none other than Maria Sten's Master Sergeant Frances Neagley, one of Reacher's recruits and colleagues from the Military Police Special Investigations Unit. Neagley has appeared in every season of Reacher so far, so the announcement that Sten has closed a deal to return for Season 3 isn't too surprising – almost a standard fans expect from the show, at this point. Then again, the nature of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels (and the television business) always leaves room for the possibility that Amazon could cut costs by thrusting Reacher into a solo story, side-stepping any returning cast members and their higher fees.

It's also a testament to Maria Sten's performance in the show – and her clear chemistry with Alan Richson's Reacher – that Neagley doesn't appear in Lee Child's 7th Reacher novel Persuader, which Season 3 will be based on. Neagley's sarcastic wit, analytical prowess, and badass skills as a markswoman and fighter make her a perfect partner/foil for Reacher, while never having to dip into tired tropes of romantic interest (IYKYK).

What is 'Persuader' About?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Here's the synopsis for Lee Child's Persuader: A Jack Reacher Novel:

Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs-and rewrite his own agonizing past. DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion. Staging a brilliant ruse, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise. Trying to rescue an agent whose time is running out, Reacher enters a crime lord's waterfront fortress. There he will find a world of secrecy and violence-and confront some unfinished business from his own past.

There's been debate about whether Reacher Season 1's 'small town' story wasn't better than Season 2's 'blast from Reacher's past' approach with its much wider scope. Season 3 sounds like it could be a nice balance of both.

Reacher can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Season 3 is in production.