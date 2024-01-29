Reacher Showrunner Teases What to Expect in Season 3

The countdown to Reacher Season 3 has already begun. Reacher Season 2 went out with a bang earlier this month, concluding one story and setting the titular character on a new path. Amazon renewed the series for a third season before Season 2 had even premiered, and that new season has actually been in production for some time. While we know the new season will be based on Persuader, Lee Child's seventh Jack Reacher novel, fans still aren't quite sure what they'll be able to expect when the show returns to Prime Video.

Fortunately, showrunner Nick Santora has some hints to offer about Season 3. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, Santora said that fans can expect to see more of the same when it comes to Reacher's action and wit.

"I can tell you Reacher is going to kick the crap out of people; he's going to be incredibly smart and deductive in figuring things out; he's going to be a hero and he is going to help save the day! He's going to be Jack Reacher," the showrunner explained.

"What I can say is the spirit of Reacher is that he is a loner and a drifting hobo, to use Reacher's terminology," Santora added, when asked about Reacher's supporting cast in Season 3. "So, Reacher is never going to have a band of merry folks that travel along with him and help him solve crimes and have adventures. The DNA of Reacher is that he moves about on his own and teams up with good people when there's bad lurking about, and then he says goodbye to those people and goes on his way. And that's what we're always trying to stay true to."

What Is Persuader About?

The seventh Jack Reacher novel, Persuader sees the titular hero hanging around Portland, Maine and working in an unofficial capacity with the DEA. His mission is to help stop suspected drug smuggler Zachary Beck.

Persuader also includes a fan-favorite adversary for Reacher. As many know, Jack Reacher is a massive man. Paulie Masserella is even bigger, and he can fight with the best of them. Many Reacher fans have been hoping to see Ritchson's character go up against Paulie, and it'll be interesting to see who gets cast in the role.