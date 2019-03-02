‘Resident Alien’ Series Starring Alan Tudyk Ordered to Series at SYFY

Alan Tudyk, who has already appeared in Powerless and Doom Patrol in the last two years alone, will add another comic book role to his impressive geek resume with Resident Alien, a new SYFY series based on the Dark Horse Comics series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.

This marks SYFY’s fifth comic book adaptation currently on the schedule, along with Wynonna Earp, Happy!, Krypton, and Deadly Class.

Wynonna Earp is currently facing production delays related to a cash shortage at production company IDW Entertainment.

SYFY today announced the series pickup of Resident Alien, which is a “comedic drama” based on the comic of the same name from Dark Horse.

From Universal Content Productions (UCP), in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, the series was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan (“Family Guy”). Mike Richardson (“Hellboy”) and Keith Goldberg (“The Legend of Tarzan”) of Dark Horse Entertainment (“The Umbrella Academy”), and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”) and Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) of Amblin TV will also executive produce. David Dobkin (“The Judge”) executive produced and directed the pilot.

Resident Alien is a twisted and comedic fish-out-of-water story that follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) who, after taking on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor, slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth — ultimately asking the question, “Are human beings worth saving?”

In the comic book version, “Dr. Harry” was forced to help solve a murder mystery after the death of a real doctor nearby forced him into service and quashed his plans to lie low until his people came to save him.

There are some thematic similarities in the story — at least on a surface level — to the 1984 John Carpenter movie Starman, which is supposedly getting a reboot from filmmaker Shawn Levy.

Tudyk (“Doom Patrol,” “Rogue One”) is joined by series regulars Sara Tomko (“Once Upon A Time”), Corey Reynolds (“The Closer”), Alice Wetterlund (“People of Earth”) and Levi Fiehler (“Mars”). The series will begin production in Vancouver this summer.

Summer production may put the series on a Deadly Class schedule, beginning its run in the winter of 2019 or early 2020.

