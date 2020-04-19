Bizarre Rick & Morty Fan Theory Suggests Rick and Morty Are the Same Character

✖

We've been without new episodes of Rick and Morty for a number of weeks now, something that's given at least one fan of the Adult Swim show ample time to piece together a fan theory so bizarre, it makes a whole lot of sense. You might want a tinfoil hat for this one, you may not. As Redditor u/lukeMGH suggests on a popular fan theory forum, Rick Sanchez is nothing but a fake name. Why? Because Rick is a fully grown Morty and they're the same character. According to the theorists, this perfectly explains why Rick is the way he is — he's in constant pain because he's essentially stuck in a perpetual time loop.

At a certain age, it's inevitable that Morty takes over for Rick and that's why that latter is so nihilistic. He knows how his particular storyline ends because he's lived it time and time again. The Redditor goes into a longer explanation of how the theory pans out, even with a projection of how the series ends. You can read their entire theory below.

While there was a years-long wait between seasons three and four of the show, with Season Four having a weeks-long wait between halves, series co-creator Dan Harmon has there won't be a longer show while the show is still running. That's largely thanks to an unprecedented 70-episode order from Cartoon Network that would roughly equal seven seasons, should they follow the pattern of 10 episodes per season as with all other outings for the show.

"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous," Harmon previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.

"Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, 'These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?' And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late."

Rick and Morty Season Four returns May 3rd.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.