‘Rick and Morty’ Funko Line Grows Even More with London Toy Fair Reveals

Funko put a smile on plenty of fans’ faces with their London Toy Fair reveals today – and it looks like Rick and Morty was a huge part of it.

The collectible company recently unveiled their newest Rick and Morty figures, which span across quite a few of their lines of products. You can check them out in our gallery below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show makes it’s Dorbz debut with a series of adorable vinyl figures, which feature Rick, Morty, Snowball, Beth, and Mr. Meeseeks with a bonus “chase” figure. A Tinkles Dorbz figure will be exclusive to Hot Topic stores, and a flocked version of Snowball will be making its way to GameStop.

The debut also includes a new wave of Rick and Morty mystery minis, which will give fans adorable versions of plenty of the show’s characters. Included in this mystery mini wave are characters like Scary Terry, Dr. Xenon Bloom, Hemorrhage, and Pickle Rick.

The mystery mini line will also feature quite a few exclusives, with Vance Maximus, Supernova, and Million Ants being exclusive to GameStop. Target will have exclusive minis of Toxic Rick, Toxic Morty, and Jaguar, while Hot Topic will have Cornvelious Daniel, Crocubot, and Alan Rails.

The newest wave will also include a new wave of Action Figures, which include Scary Terry, Squanchy, Summer, and Rick and Morty in their Purge suits. Alongside that will be a series of Pop! Pens, which feature Scary Terry, Toxic Rick and Morty, and Tinkles.

And finally, the newest wave includes quite a few plush collectibles, including the series’ debut into Blind Bag Keychains. There will also be several new Galactic Plushies, which include Krombopulos Michael, Snowball, and more. And, of course, two plush versions of Pickle Rick will be on the way.

Funko’s newest Rick and Morty products have a wide array of release dates, with the Mystery Minis and Plush Keychains coming out in April, while the Dorbz and Galactic Plushies will be released in May.

You can pre-order some of the figures, including Funko’s other London Toy Fair reveals, here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.