‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Says Long Breaks Between Seasons Are Done

Cartoon Network’s Rick and Morty has become a pop culture sensation, not only winning hordes of fans but even convincing fast food chains to make adjustments to their menus. One drawback of the series is that it’s known to take large gaps between each season, forcing fans to wait 18 months between the series’ second and third seasons. According to co-creator Justin Roiland, those gaps will be shortened drastically in the future as they’ve been locked in for multiple more seasons.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland shared with Polygon. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

Fans are currently awaiting the debut of Season Four, with the previous season having ended last October. Roiland might not have confirmed when the upcoming season will debut, yet he did tease that the writers are currently working on it.

“It’s exciting, it’s a little surreal,” Roiland confessed. “Even just being in the writers room for half the day every day this week, the ideas are … it’s going to be great.”

Earlier this year, the announcement came that Rick and Morty was renewed for a whopping 70 episodes. With each season previously consisting of 10 episodes, it would appear as though the show will run up through Season Ten. Given the previous delays between seasons, many fans were apprehensive about it taking more than a decade for all of the new episodes to be released.

A GQ piece from last month implied that Roiland and Harmon weren’t in a rush to move forward with a fourth season until they could ensure they were granted the time and budget to deliver a quality product.

“Harmon and Roiland say they’re holding out for a contract that grants them immortality. Or, if immortality is unavailable, at least ‘many, many, many more seasons,’ and enough money so that, as Roiland says, Harmon ‘doesn’t have to take 12 other jobs while we’re working on season four,’” the piece described.

Stay tuned for details about the future of Rick and Morty.

