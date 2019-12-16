This Rick and Morty Shirt Helps You Blend in With the Space Snakes

The fifth and final episode in the first half of Rick and Morty Season 4 aired last night, and now fans must settle in for the dreaded hiatus. It’s been a weird journey thus far, so it’s only fitting that Adult Swim’s partnership with Spencer’s would produce some weird shirts. The one they delivered for “Rattlestar Ricklactica” is probably the weirdest of the series.

For an episode filled with time-traveling Terminator space snakes, this snake suit moment is an odd choice for the design. Anyone who looks at you wearing this is going to be extremely confused if they aren’t familiar with the show. If that kind of attention sounds good to you, the shirt can be ordered right here with a 25% discount when you use the code RICKLACTICA25 at checkout (note that the code works on all of their Rick and Morty merch). Inside that link you’ll also find the t-shirts from the other four episodes.

On a related note, the new Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is available on Amazon for $26.99.

If you’re unfamiliar, Wizards of the Coast and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons crossover adventure starter set was created by the same minds that brought us the Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons comics – Patrick Rothfuss (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Jim Zub (The Avengers, Wayward), and artist Troy Little (Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas). The set includes a 64-page rulebook annotated by Rick, a 32-page original adventure for levels 1–3, a 4-panel folding Dungeon Master screen featuring new art, 5 ready-to-play character sheets, and 11 dice.

Rick and Morty airs on Sunday nights on Adult Swim.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.