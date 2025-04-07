Here come the Men in Black. For 53 episodes across four seasons, 1997’s animated Men in Black: The Series pit rookie Agent J (voiced by Keith Diamond) and veteran Agent K (Ed O’Ross and Gregg Berger) against the worst scum of the universe: aliens like the shape-shifting Inanimates, the symbiotic Millicrons, the parasitic Vermax, and MiB archvillain Agent A/Alpha (David Warner). The series also featured characters from the movies: the coffee-addicted Worm Guys (Patrick Pinney and Pat Fraley), talking “dog” Frank the Pug (Eddie Barth), and Edwin the Bug, brother of the sugar water-drinking Edgar (both played by Vincent D’Onofrio).

The series has been hard to find since ending its run on Kids’ WB in 2001. Only the 13-episode first season has been made available on DVD, and MiB: The Series has all but been neuralized since it was pulled from Sony’s free, ad-sponsored service Crackle.

But in a boon to ’90s kids everywhere, Men in Black: The Series is streaming for free on Tubi. The ad-supported platform only has 15 of 53 total episodes available (13 episodes from season 1 and two episodes from season 2), but with the DVD long out of print and the series not available for digital download, it’s the best option for fans until the Men in Black trilogy returns to streaming services.

Men in Black: The Series is based on the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones-fronted Men in Black, itself an adaptation of the Aircel/Malibu comic book series about the black suit and sunglasses-clad secret agents of the extraterrestrial agency. Along with their colleagues, MIB Director Zed (Charles Napier) and Agent L (Jennifer Lien and Jennifer Martin), Agents J and K provided intergalactic, top-secret security services to guard Earth from extra-terrestrial interlopers and evildoers in their mission to protect Earth from the scum of the universe.

Unlike the 1997 movie, however, which ended with Agent K (Jones) retiring and being neuralized by Agent J (Smith), the animated MiB continued the adventures of Agents K and J.

“In proceeding with this series, we decided to make a few adjustments and ignored the end of the movie in which Kay was neuralized and returned to his previous life,” series co-creator and showrunner Duane Capizzi explained in a 1997 interview with Mania Magazine. “This way we could keep him in the series because we felt [Men in Black‘s] main dynamic was between the Will Smith and the Tommy Lee Jones characters.”

“So, rather than coming up with the true sequel, which Amblin and Columbia will probably do anyway, we decided to ignore the ending and continue the adventures,” Capizzi added.

Of course, Men in Black II, again starring Mr. Smith and Mr. Jones, followed in 2002, as did Men in Black 3 in 2012. Sony continued the franchise in 2019’s Men in Black International, with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson taking over from Smith and Jones.