Rick and Morty Reveals Hilarious Season 4 Episode Synopses

Rick and Morty season 4 is almost here, and the fandom couldn’t be more excited. That excitement got amped up to a whole other level recently, as Rick and Morty revealed the official season episode titles. With titles like “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat,” “The Old Man and the Seat,” “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty,” and “Rattlestar Ricklactica,” there were plenty of reasons for fans to be intrigued and/or excited for what’s to come in season 4. Now, Rick and Morty is taking things a step further, and releasing some full episode synopses to go along with those new season 4 titles.

Of course, these season 4 synopses could only be shared in that oh-so Rick and Morty way:

These episode titles don’t really tell you much. #RickAndMorty returns to @adultswim November 10 at 11:30pm pic.twitter.com/k8dlV6VrCV — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 21, 2019

These loglines don’t really tell you much either: Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat

Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere broh. — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 23, 2019

One Crew Over The Crewcoo’s Morty

Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets. — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 23, 2019

Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktims Morty

Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh. — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 23, 2019

"The Old Man And The Seat" – We all have one thing in common broh. I don't know broh. Watch this one.

So far, the list of crazy things that will happen include a mutliple lives story (“Edge of Tomorty”); one that could examine something in Morty’s fractured psyche (“Crewcoo’s Morty”); and Morty getting a Dragon (“Claw and Hoarder”). A lot of this is indicated in the season 4 trailer (see above), but you have to always take this with a grain of salt, as Rick and Morty creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon always have surprises in store.

Rick and Morty season 4 will have total 10 episodes total, split up into two different sections. Half of the episodes will arrive in 2019, while the other half are set to air sometime in 2020, with no word as to how long the midseason break will be.

Rick and Morty season 4 begins on November 10th at 11:30 pm on Adult Swim.