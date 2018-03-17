‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Says Season 4 Hasn’t Been Officially Ordered Yet

There’s a simple explanation for the lack of updates on Rick and Morty Season Four, and that’s that there isn’t officially a Rick and Morty Season Four to offer updates about.

The tease that came at the end of Rick and Morty‘s third season, along with the show’s immense popularity, led fans to assume that a fourth season was a foregone conclusion. It turns out that may not be the case as co-creator Dan Harmon clarified on Twitter on Friday that Adult Swim has yet to officially order season four.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harmon’s tweet came in response to a fan’s criticism of Rick and Morty‘s crew “wasting time” by animating the characters in a video for rap group Run the Jewels instead of working solely on the show’s next season.

“I hear ya, tough spot,” Harmon Tweeted. “On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn’t been ordered by a network. On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price…I mean…I’m gonna grab a drink.”

Considering how Adult Swim touted Rick and Morty Season Three’s record-breaking ratings, it’s almost unfathomable that the network wouldn’t renew the series for another season. In fact, now that Harmon has pointed it out, it seems strange that Adult Swim hasn’t renewed the series already.

Harmon went on to explain that he has no regrets about creating Rick and Morty, no matter how demanding the fanbase can be.

“No. No no,” he Tweeted. “It means the show is popular. Humanity is 10 percent garbage. When you see a garbage person digging your favorite shit, don’t think ‘okay I’m done,’ think, ‘oh wow, nine cool people dig my favorite shit.’”

Considering how long it takes to write and animate Rick and Morty, Adult Swim’s delay in renewing the series means fans could be looking at an even longer wait than the one between seasons two and three, with the presumably upcoming fourth season’s premiere likely slipping into late 2019 or even 2020. Series writer Ryan Ridley has expressed frustration with these kinds of delays previously.

“They really take their time,” Ridley told Detroit Cast. “I never understood why everybody — all parties, Dan [Harmon], Justin [Roiland], and Adult Swim — didn’t get their shit together, and make the show fast; I just don’t get it. It doesn’t make any sense to me. I’m sure they all have their reasons.”