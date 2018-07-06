‘Rick and Morty’ Writers Begin Work on Season 4, Post New Video

Grab your portal gun and some Szechuan Sauce, because it looks like the fourth season of Rick and Morty is starting to become a reality.

The hugely successful Cartoon Network series recently shared a new video, which announces that they’re back in the writers room to work on Season Four. In the meantime, the video showcases how some of Season Three’s crazier plotlines came about, particularly the season’s finale episode.

Rick and Morty has taken on a unique sort of notoriety since Season Three ended, sparking several fast food-related riots and various other pop culture flashpoints. And after quite a bit of delay, the series was renewed for seventy more episodes by Cartoon Network, a decision that will apparently bode well for the show.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” co-creator Justin Roiland shared in an interview last month. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

This new season will also be a sort of personal landmark for Harmon, something that fans of the writer will surely understand.

“I want to prove it with the first 10 [episodes] of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” Harmon said back in 2017. “Because I never got this far on Community. I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

The fourth season of Rick and Morty does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.