Rick and Morty Promo Breaks Surprising Streak for Season 8

Rick and Morty has dropped the first look at what’s coming in Season 8’s next episode, and with it breaking a surprising streak that has popped up this season as Jerry is finally making his return. Rick and Morty Season 8 has been setting the stage for a new status quo following everything that happened in the previous three seasons. We’ve seen some episodic adventures for each of the characters so far, but there has been one distinct absence across all of the episodes. Jerry Smith has been outright missing from the new season so far without even a background appearance.

Rick and Morty Season 8 is looking to change that with Episode 4, however, as it’s finally going to feature Jerry’s big comeback to the series. Hilariously, it looks like something has happened to him in the meantime as his body looks a lot more buff than it ever has before. To get ready for Jerry’s return with the next episode, Adult Swim has dropped the first look at Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 4 and you can check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 15th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 8, "The Last Temptation of Jerry"! pic.twitter.com/UJmv23h9ZK — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 9, 2025

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 4 is titled “The Last Temptation of Jerry” and will be making its premiere with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 15th at 11:00PM ET. This breaks the surprising streak set by the season as Jerry has yet to be seen at all outside of the opening credits sequence that features the entire Smith Family. Jerry really hasn’t had much to do in the first couple of episodes anyway as they focus on specific relationships between each of the characters, so it’s good to see that this likely is going to have a focus on him compared to his usual place in the background of these stories.

Jerry focus episodes are some of the wackiest in the show overall as his nature gets him caught up in serious troubles many times throughout the show’s history. They also get to show new sides of Jerry as while he’s usually on the losing end of something, these focus episodes allow Jerry to have at least some semblance of a victory sometimes. But they usually come at some great cost. That could be the case with the next episode as well.

What’s Next for Rick and Morty Season 8?

Rick and Morty has been steadily establishing a new pace for itself after everything that happened in the previous three seasons, and it means that there’s plenty of room to help set up another long running serialized story as the animated series is now renewed up through Season 12. As for what could possibly be coming our way in the new season, the rest of the episodes from Season 8 break down as such:

The Last Temptation of Jerry

Cryo Mort a Ricker

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button

Ricker Than Fiction

Nomortland

Morty Daddy

Hot Rick

It’s hard to gauge what could be coming based on the episode titles alone, and that’s pretty much par for the course with a franchise like Rick and Morty. It’s always going to keep fans on their toes as to what to expect next, so fans are going to want to keep a close eye on everything that happens as the next major phase of the animated series starts to become clearer. For now, at least there’s a new Jerry episode to look forward to.