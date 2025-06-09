Rick and Morty Introduces New Citadel (But There’s a Catch)

Rick and Morty has introduced a brand new Citadel with Season 8’s newest episode, but there’s already a catch in that it probably won’t be sticking around for long. Rick and Morty has entered a new era with Season 8 of the animated series. Following everything that happened in the previous three seasons, the titular duo has found themselves in a new status quo with the potential to lay the groundwork for a much bigger story from now on. The previous seasons have helped to capitalize on some of the big stories it had built towards before, so now it’s time to set up something new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty Season 8 has started to build the blocks towards something big as it was revealed in the newest episode that after Evil Morty destroyed the previous Citadel at the end of the fifth season, there were a number of Rick and Morty clones that were left to their own devices across the multiverse in the wake of that destruction. Now as the newest episode explores many of these clones, Rick and Morty also debuted a new version of the Citadel that the Rick clones had built in the meantime.

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty’s New Citadel

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3, “The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly,” sees Rick and Morty crash land on an asteroid and find out that there are many Ricks and Mortys living there. It turns out that while many of the variants had been sent to their respective universes when the Citadel was destroyed, a number of clones had nowhere to go and eventually built their own makeshift societies. That’s the case on this asteroid as it’s revealed that the Ricks there had used the pieces of the Citadel to rebuild it in a new way with a Western inspired Rick taking charge over it all.

It’s here that fans see what kind of new form the Citadel takes as this Western Rick has been kidnapping Mortys to use their genetic materials to craft new Morty clones. They had been failing thus far since they themselves have only been clones of the real Rick, and that is until one of the Ricks is revealed to have come from the Citadel itself. This real Rick then goes as far as tearing down the entire operation and destroying this new Citadel shortly after it was first introduced.

Adult Swim

What Does This Mean for Rick and Morty’s Future?

With Rick and Morty Season 8 destroying this new version of the Citadel, it’s likely that it’s not going to play a role in any future season plans. But what is going to likely play some part is the fact that not only did it confirm that the variant Rick and Mortys returned to their own universes, but there are also many clones of the duo out there as well. We’ve seen the kind of damage a truly evil variant of the titular duo can do, and it turns out that the clones are capable of their own kinds of chaos as well.

This also means that Rick and Morty is further moving away from its older ideas like with the Citadel, and fans should be bracing for all kinds of potential new foes in the future. Rick and Morty is cleanly setting up a new status quo with each of the episodes seen from the new season thus far, and that makes it exciting to see where it can all lead to next as this set up for the future continues.