Rick and Morty Season 9 Debuts Opening Ahead of Adult Swim Premiere (Watch)

Rick and Morty is gearing up for its return to Adult Swim later this month, and the animated series has dropped the first look at its new Season 9 opening ahead of its premiere. Rick and Morty has entered a new era of its run with the channel as not only are its new lead voice actors more cemented in their roles than ever thanks to a season of getting to explore the characters with more flexibility, but there seems to have been an overall new injection of energy into the animated series moving forward to.

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Rick and Morty has been announced to continue with Adult Swim through at least Season 12, and is nearing the end of its initial 100 episode slate with the channel following the end of its third season. With a return to the wackier vibes of the early seasons with all sorts of episodes taking on fun new sci-fi jokes and ideas, you can check out the new opening sequence for Rick and Morty Season 9 below as shared by Adult Swim.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 9 Come Out?

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Rick and Morty Season 9 will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, May 24th at 11:00pm ET/PT across 170 countries and in 42 languages. New episodes will be available for digital purchase in the United States shortly after their debut, and the full season will then be made available for streaming on August 31st. While potential platforms for that streaming debut have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing, you can check out the first eight seasons now streaming with HBO Max and Hulu in the meantime.

As for what to expect from the new season, it’s still very much all up in the air. That’s sort of the standard for any given Rick and Morty season, but the episode titles do have some potential hints of the kinds of adventures we could see for the new season. Rick and Morty Season 9’s episode titles break down as such:

There’s Something About Morty

Rick Days, Seven Nights

Rick Fu Hustle

A Ricker Runs Through It

Jer Bud

Erickerhead

Mortgully: The Last Rickforest

Rickuiem Mort a Dream

Salute Your Morts

Field of Dreams

What’s New for Rick and Morty Season 9?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Adult Swim’s synopsis for Rick and Morty Season 9 plays it coy as well, “Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.” This all reflects what seems to be an overall shift in how Rick and Morty’s episodes will be set up, however.

Rick and Morty wrapped up a lot of its longest running stories across Season 6 and 7, and Season 8 felt like a return to the looser and more chaotic vibe of the earliest seasons. There don’t seem to be any plans for a potential long running villain or storyline so far, and that could be the case with this next season as well. But in turn, we’re getting a lot of comedy. It just remains to be seen how this new season shakes out.

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