Rick and Morty Season 9 Release Date Confirmed With First Look Revealed

Rick and Morty is coming back to Adult Swim with Season 9 this Spring, and the series has dropped the first look at its new episodes. Rick and Morty is on its way to becoming one of the longest running original animated series with Adult Swim, and it seems like fans are going to be seeing new seasons on a steady clip now that things have settled behind the scenes. Only a year after Rick and Morty Season 8 came to an end, fans can now ready for a whole new season of episodes this Spring.

Rick and Morty Season 9 has now been confirmed for a Spring premiere as Adult Swim has set a release date of Sunday, May 24th at 11:00pm ET/PT. To help celebrate the confirmation of the premiere date, Adult Swim has dropped the first look at these new episodes in action with a few preview images. They have also revealed the first synopsis for the new season as well, so get more on Rick and Morty Season 9 below.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 9 Come Out?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 9 will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, May 24th at 11:00pm ET/PT. The animated series will be debuting in over 170 countries in 42 different languages, and new episodes will be available for purchase on digital platforms after they premiere for fans in the United States. As for when the new season will be making it to streaming platforms, the new episodes will be available to stream in the United States beginning on August 31 (but platforms have yet to be confirmed as of this time).

But it’s still too soon to guess exactly what’s going to happen as Adult Swim’s official synopsis for Rick and Morty Season 9 is as hilariously vague as the others, “Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.” With Rick and Morty Season 8 hitting a big reset button, we’ll be in for a whole new slate of wacky adventures.

What’s Next for Rick and Morty?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

“I know it’s my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim shared together with the announcement. “It’s kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season—just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you’re going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it’s my job to say that, but it’s also true.”

This is far from the only new Rick and Morty project in the works either as Keith David will be returning as President Curtis in a brand new spinoff all about the president, President Curtis. This new spinoff series has yet to reveal any release information at this time, but it will also star Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash in currently unconfirmed roles.

