Rick and Morty Season 9 Drops First Trailer Ahead of Adult Swim Premiere

Rick and Morty is gearing up for its return to Adult Swim later this Spring, and fans have finally gotten the first full trailer for Season 9 ahead of its debut. Rick and Morty is back in action following a small delay ahead of Season 8’s release, and now seems to be back on an annual release schedule. With Adult Swim renewing the animated series through to Season 12, it also means fans are going to be treated to a ton of new adventures in the years to come. Now we’ve gotten the first look at what’s next.

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Rick and Morty Season 9 will be kicking off its run with Adult Swim this May, and has been steadily revealing sneak peek clips behind the scenes to give fans the first idea of what to expect. Now we’ve gotten a much better look than ever before as Adult Swim has released the full trailer for Rick and Morty Season 9 showing off some of the wacky new adventures. But most importantly, it seems to confirm the new kind of tone we’re going to get from here on out.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 9 Come Out?

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Rick and Morty Season 9 will be making its debut with and in 42 languages. New episodes will be available for digital purchase in the United States shortly after their debut, and the full season will then be made available for streaming on August 31st. Potential streaming platforms for the new season have yet to be announced as of this time, but you can catch up with the first eight seasons with Hulu and HBO Max in the meantime.

It’s hard to gauge exactly what’s going to go down with this new trailer, and that’s even more the case with the synopsis that Adult Swim revealed for Rick and Morty Season 9, “Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.” But it also seems like it’s going to follow Season 8’s path and focus on its current episodic reset for the story.

What’s Going on With Rick and Morty Season 9?

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While the first seven seasons of Rick and Morty ended up planting seeds for a long running plot that paid off years after the fact, Season 8 seemed to be a return to the early disconnected adventures within the first few seasons that fans loved the most. As Rick and Morty continues through to Season 12, and with lots of episodes to make over that time, this is likely going to be the best move from the health of the series going forward. Fans might miss out on that overarching plot and character teases, however.

Rick and Morty shifting more to these wacky episodic adventures means it’s going to have a lot more fun, and that’s going to be important as fans continue to check it out in action. Helping that along is the new spinoff series, President Curtis, that will be bringing back the Keith David voiced President for his own focus adventures too. It’s yet to confirm a release window or date, but it’s exciting nonetheless.

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