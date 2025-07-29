Rick and Morty Star Keith David Teases New Spinoff Series

Rick and Morty has a new spinoff now in the works, and star Keith David has teased fans a little about what to expect from the new President Curtis show. Adult Swim had quite a lot to showcase during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend, and that was especially true for Rick and Morty as it was getting ready for its Season 8 finale at the time. But surprisingly, it was then announced that the franchise would be expanding with a brand new spinoff series focusing on one of the few characters who stands next to Rick Sanchez as an actual rival.

During Rick and Morty’s showcase as part of San Diego Comic-Con 2025, it was officially announced that Dan Harmon and James Siciliano were now creating a brand new spinoff series, President Curtis, with star Keith David returning to reprise his role from the main series. Sharing a special message about the new spinoff with fans on X, David teased a little about what we could expect to see from the new show (along with reminding fans why he’s the President in the Rick and Morty franchise in the first place).

Keith David Teases New Rick and Morty Spinoff

“Citizens of America, your favorite Commander in Chief is here with a special announcement,” David began. “Adult Swim has officially greenlit a brand new animated series called President Curtis, starring yours truly. We’re diving deep into Oval Office, but not the one you’re used to. I can’t wait for Rick and Morty fans to see what’s coming.” During the panel as well, David also revealed how he felt about coming back for the new spinoff, “President Curtis has always been a blast to play. Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.”

Created by Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, who will also be serving as executive producers on the new series alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy. Keith David will be starring in President Curtis as the titular character alongside Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash in currently unnamed roles. Adult Swim teases the new Rick and Morty spinoff series as such, “President Curtis follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.”

What’s Going on With President Curtis?

“This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn’t have anything at all to do with Rick and Morty, Michael Ouweleen, president at Adult Swim revealed about the new spinoff series. “President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character. The rest of the world the team has fleshed out is super fun and totally stands on its own. We can’t wait for you to see it.” Harmon and Siciliano echoed this in a joint statement for the new series as well.

“President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he’s the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office,” the creators stated “Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis’ point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it’s going to be a wild ride.” No release date or window for President Curtis has been announced as of this time.