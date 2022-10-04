The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head on How the Tolkien Estate Views The Show





The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has taken J.R.R. Tolkien's work into a new era. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke talked to Variety about how the estate for the author views the show. A lot of new faces are in the fold for Rings of Power. Longtime fans of The Lord of the Rings have been vocal about their anticipation for the show. Simon Tolkien, the author's grandson, was thrilled to be involved. Salke explained that he's been a contact person for the production. The two sides have been in lockstep so far. Amazon is happy to have them as a partner for this new era of Lord of the Rings. Some fans might have had trouble with the new series, but many many more are loving having a new show to settle down with each week. The ratings seem to be moving in that direction as well. Check out how the executive describes the Tolkien relationship right here.

"Simon Tolkien, the author's grandson, turned out to be such a collaborator of ours, and a friend. He's a wonderful guy and an author in his own right. And he's sort of the designated liaison for this deal with Amazon. There were very clear guidelines around that participation, and he really became such a good sounding board and partner."

Salke went further when asked about what the family wanted after helping with Rings of Power a little bit. "It wasn't that specific; it was more about advising around different pathways of rights that might have challenges to them. Because there are very clear delineations there. But the estate was very open and encouraging for reinvention, but always in ways that stay true to Tolkien. We all have the same kind of vision for this property. There was never any disconnect there, which is probably why it worked out so well."

With Season 2 already beginning filming, fans are wondering when they can expect the new episodes. Amazon has already greenly the next season and already invested so much money in the series. Salke mentioned building the lavish sets for Rings of Power, and it seems like they'll be putting them to good use.

"We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high," she began. "So it'll take what it takes. But there's been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We're moving fast."

Catch new episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere Fridays at 12 AM ET on Amazon Prime Video. The series is only available to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers, available on a monthly or annual subscription, but you can sign up for it here.

