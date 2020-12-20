Riverdale Star Casey Gott Gets Engaged

✖

Riverdale star Casey Cott is engaged! The actor, who plays Kevin Keller on the popular The CW series, took to Instagram this weekend to share the news in a photo with his girlfriend in which she showed off her engagement ring and kept the caption pretty simple with just three diamond ring emojis. Comments on the post were soon flooded with well-wishes from his Riverdale co-stars, including Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Vanessa Morgan as well as co-star Mark Consuelos' wife, Kelly Ripa who noted "at last some good news."

It's certainly a nice way to close out 2020 given that the year has seen quite a few difficulties and challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Production on Riverdale's upcoming fifth season is currently underway in Vancouver with the series expected to return on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Production on the series had been shut down in March due to the onset of the pandemic, something that unexpectedly shortened Season 4. As a result, the remaining episodes of Season 4 have now been wrapped into the upcoming fifth season, something viewers got a taste of in the recently-released trailer that shows major milestones for Riverdale's characters, including prom and graduation as well as the mystery of those creepy tapes being delivered around town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott)

"It's funny, we had shot almost two-thirds of episode 20, which was going to be our prom episode. And we looked at that footage and tried to see if there was a way we could cobble together that episode," Aguirre-Sacasa explained back in May. "We actually had shot the prom, where a lot of very dramatic things happen, but we still hadn't shot some big character moments between Archie and Veronica and Betty and Jughead. So, we kind of just couldn't do that."

"However, when I saw the cut of 19, what's great about it is all of the kids are in one big story together united against Mr. Honey. And it does end on a pretty shocking, disturbing cliffhanger," Aguirre-Sacasa continued. "So, it sort of was like, "Oh wait a minute, this could be a great season finale" and then prom would be a great season premiere next year. So, it worked out in kind of the best way possible given everything. Obviously we would have loved to have finished the full season, and the last three episodes are fantastic. But to me, this one is fun. It's a special conceit and it brings everyone together, which I think people love."

Congratulations to Cott and his fiancée!

Season 5 of Riverdale is expected to debut on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, on The CW.