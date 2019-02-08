‘Riverdale’ Casts Chad Michael Murray as Cult Leader Edgar Evernever

Edgar Evernever, the long-teased, never-seen guru behind “The Farm” on Riverdale has been cast — and he, like so many of the adults on the show, has a history as a teen idol.

Chad Michael Murray, best known for shows like One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls, has joined the cast of the hit CW drama in the role of cult-leader Evernever, according to Warner Bros. Television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what the official character description has to say: “As the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town. Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?”

It’s Riverdale, so really, who isn’t?

The just-released synopsis for February 27’s “Chapter Forty-Eight: Requiem for a Welterweight” suggests that Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) “decides to take her commitment with The Farm to the next level,” so it seems likely that the long-simmering cult subplot will begin to boil over in March, likely giving an ideal time for Murray to debut his character.

Murray, who is 37, is just 14 years older than Zoé De Grand Maison, who plays Edgar’s daughter Evelyn on the series. Obviously, like most of the 20-somethings on the show, De Grand Maison is actually playing a high school-aged character, though, so the fact that he would have been in high school when she was conceived is likely not a storyline that will be explored on the air.

Given that he seems to have Alice in his thrall, it may be that Murray is even playing a bit older than he really is, somewhere between his age and Amick’s.

The cult, which has been vaguely referred to as “The Farm” since Season 1, was most prominently teased in the Season 2 finale, when Polly recommended it as a way to help Alice move on from the Cooper family drama of the past year. According to Amick, The Farm “heals you”, and has the benefit of a “really handsome cult leader” in the form of Edgar Evernever.

The Evernevers were rumored to be a part of the show for several months now, after previous reports suggested that Edgar and his daughter Evelyn would be joining the show. According to casting breakdowns, Evelyn will be an “odd” teenage girl who quickly attempts to befriend (and emulate) Betty, while Edgar will be a new-age health “guru” who is charismatic and comforting.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.