Riverdale "Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers", the sixteenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The previously-released synopsis reveals that the episode will see Archie (KJ Apa) receive unexpected news about his former commanding officer, prompting him to open up to Uncle Franks (Ryan Robbins) about his experiences in the Army while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on something of an apology tour. The episode will also see Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) try to take control of the Blossom family ministry.

"Kevin obviously is going through something, and Cheryl is starting a ministry, and that's really a perfect equation for Kevin to be swindled into a cult-y, ministry type situation as we saw during season three," Cott explained in a recent interview with E! Online. "Kevin is going to get involved in some way. It's actually really, really fun. We had a lot of fun shooting the scenes that you will see. Kevin's got some fun outfits coming up, I'll leave it at that."

You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

"GHOSTS FROM ARCHIE’S PAST — After hearing some unexpected news about his former commanding officer, Archie (KJ Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a clever way to raise funds after Chad (guest star Chris Mason) calls the SEC on her. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) attempt to take control of the ministry, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on an apology tour. Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Erinn Westbrook also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers" will air on September 15th.