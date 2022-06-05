Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos", the seventeenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season which is set to air on Sunday, June 12th. The episode could be the creepiest of the season yet with "SlaughterCon" coming to Riverdale, but the episode is also set to be the series' musical one, following series tradition of taking on a major musical nearly every season. As one could likely guess from the episode title, this year's musical will be American Psycho: The Musical as the episode will see Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) come up with a plan to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all. Photos from the episode also reveal that we'll get some developments regarding Toni (Vanessa Morgan). You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

"THE CAST PERFORM MUSICAL NUMBERS FROM AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL — In order to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all, Betty (Lili Reinhart) devises a plan to hold a serial killer convention in Riverdale. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) receives some news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) that sends her spiraling, while Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) try to loosen the grip Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) has over his workers. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Greg Murray."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos" airs June 12th.