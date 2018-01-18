‘Riverdale’s Hart Denton on Chic Cooper’s Grand Entrance

Mysteries and crimes have been running rampant in the small town of Riverdale, but one new arrival has the potential to push the residents over the edge.

By the end of tonight’s episode “Chapter Twenty-Three: The Blackboard Jungle,” Betty Cooper finds her long-lost brother Chic and brings him into the family home. But he has his own secrets that could prove to be explosive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com spoke with Hart Denton, who plays Chic in the series, about his debut and what it means for the Cooper family and the town of Riverdale.

“Chic’s got some skeletons but he’s a sweet guy, too,” said Denton. “There’s a lot of layers to Chic that I’m excited for the world of Riverdale to kind of peal back and see because he … The thing with Chic is he’s had a crazy upbringing with Alice… sending him off and sort of, then, that full circle coming back around in a time of- an intense time in the Cooper house. I feel like Chic is coming into this situation at the perfect moment.”

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously teased Chic’s huge debut in the small town, and Denton’s performance did not disappoint.

“His grand entrance is very Chic-like,” Denton said. “It’s one that represents Chic in all aspects and I’m so excited for everyone to see that; see how he comes to this world because the entrance he makes is not like any other characters on the show. It’s truly … They wrote it knowing exactly who Chic was and it’s pretty foreshadowing of a lot to come.”

That final scene is pretty dark, and not just in the literal sense. As Jughead’s narration alludes, Betty might have opened up her family to be affected by the latest threat to Riverdale, something even more personal than the Black Hood or Clifford Blossom.

It remains to be seen if redemption is in the cards for Chic Cooper, and knowing Riverdale, it’s something that won’t be confirmed until much later in the season. After a lot more drama comes out of the situation, of course.

Riverdale returns next week with “Chapter Twenty-Four: The Wrestler,” on Wednesday, January 24 at 8/7 C on The CW.