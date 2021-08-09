Riverdale Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge", the twelfth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, August 18th. The episode will see Michael Consuelos guest star as young Hiram Lodge in a flashback episode in which adult Hiram (played by Michael's father Mark Consuelos) tells Reggie (Charles Melton) his origin story.

This isn't the first time that Consuelos has guest-starred on Riverdale as the younger version of his father's character. He first portrayed young Hiram Lodge in the Season 3 episode "Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club", a flashback episode that revealed the history many of the Riverdale parents had with the game Gryphons and Gargoyles game which was a central element of the season.

You can check out the official synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge" below.

MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STARS AS YOUNG HIRAM LODGE -- Hiram (Mark Consuelos) shares with Reggie (Charles Melton) his origin story and how he went from a young Jaime Luna (guest star Michael Consuelos) to the powerful kingpin of Riverdale. Elsewhere, Reggie reflects on his relationship with his father. James DeWille directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge" debuts on August 18th.