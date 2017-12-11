Dylan Sprouse Has Only Seen One Episode of ‘Riverdale’

The CW’s Riverdale may one of the more popular shows on television this season, but there is one person who, despite having a very good reason to tune in, is passing on the adventures of Archie and the gang.

Dylan Sprouse, twin brother of Riverdale‘s Jughead Cole Sprouse, is the one person you would expect to watch faithfully each week, but as the actor recently told Indiewire, he’s only seen one episode of the Archie Comics-inspired series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Don’t tell my brother,” Sprouse joked.

But Sprouse’s reason for skipping Riverdale has nothing to do with the show or his brother. In the interview, Sprouse explained that he’s not much of a television person and considering his professional background, that makes sense. If you aren’t aware, both Sprouse brothers are former Disney stars. The pair starred in the Disney Channel’s series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody for three years before going onto the show’s sequel series, The Suite Life on Deck for another three years, as well as a TV movie based on both series. After their work with Disney wrapped up, both Sprouse brothers took a break from acting to attend New York University before venturing back into the acting world.

Despite not watching Riverdale regularly, however, Sprouse — who himself is making his acting return in the psychological thriller, Dismissed — says he is proud of his brother’s work on the series.

“I’m just immensely proud of my brother for tackling both the big job of doing Riverdale, which is a lot of hours and has had like a lot of success, and also at the same time not losing sight of his passions like photography, which he’s very good at,” Sprouse said. “I hear very good things [about Riverdale] and I hear my brother is quite good so I’m proud of him.”

But he does have one complaint.

“The only thing that kind of stinks is that it generally means that we’re both away from each other for long periods of time,” Sprouse said. “We’re both very close so it’s very hard with him living in Vancouver year-round and not seeing him very much. When we do reunite and hang out, it’s very nice.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.