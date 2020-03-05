Riverdale Reveals If Jughead Is Really Dead in “To Die For”

If you’ve been watching Riverdale for pretty much any length of time you know that the show is one that is utterly unpredictable. While there are surprise twists that viewers may see coming, there are usually twists on top of twists until the final reveal leaves everyone’s jaws hanging open. This season on Riverdale, however, the question of Jughead Jones‘ (Cole Sprouse) fate may be the twistiest yet and the most recent episode of the popular The CW series both offered some answers but has deepened the crazy mystery even further. The question of whether Jughead is dead or not, well, the series answered it but now the real mystery begins.

Spoilers for Riverdale‘s “Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Going into the episode fans knew that things would be largely a battle of wills between Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Donna (Sarah Desjardins). The last episode made that very clear. What that shook out to look like was Betty planting an item belonging to Jughead in Donna’s room, Donna then manipulating FP (Skeet Ulrich) into believing that Betty, Archie (KJ Apa), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) had actually killed Jughead, only for the fake blood on the rock to lead to them being released. That fake blood ended up rattling Donna as the real rock really did have Jughead’s blood on it as they had deliberately smeared it on the rock. This then lead Donna to believe that Jughead was actually still alive.

And it turns out, Donna was right.

After a truly elaborate scheme by Betty which involved pretending that she and Archie were hooking up, Donna followed Betty to the bunker in the woods and found Betty and Archie making out. Except that was part of the plan. Betty wanted Donna to follow and think she was losing it so that she’d crack. It’s soon after revealed that Jughead is, in fact, alive. He was hiding under the cot during the fake make out and has been there since his “death”. It’s also revealed that pretty much everyone is in on it — the parents, friends, everyone — as part of a larger plan to expose the Stonies and get to the heart of what crimes they really have committed, which likely includes the death of Mr. Chipping (Sam Witwer).

It’s a huge reveal, but Jughead’s survival isn’t exactly a surprise. Most fans assumed that Jughead was alive considering he’s a major character on the series. The reals surprise is that it’s hinted in the episode that there may have been something real in the “relationship” that Betty and Archie were faking. After everything is out in the open among those in the know — the Stonies are still the dark, obviously — Betty and Archie text each other and talk a bit about the “fake” kiss. Archie almost sends back to Betty that he’d be happy to kiss her anytime, but refrains. Still, it’s a hint that maybe the feelings between the friends that we first saw back during Riverdale‘s first season are still very much alive and well and could be the next big challenge faced by all involved.

But hey, at least Jughead is alive. Mystery solved! Now to find out who Donna really is and what this insane plot is really all about.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.