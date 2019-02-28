‘Riverdale’ Star Luke Perry Suffers Stroke

Former 90210 star and current Riverdale fan-favorite Luke Perry reportedly suffered a “massive” stroke on Wednesday morning.

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old actor had a stroke in his home on Wednesday and that paramedics responded to the call, transporting him to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown, but he remains hospitalized.

Perry became a major name in the world of TV in the ’90s when he starred in 199 of the 292 episodes of the long-running Bevery Hills, 90210, where he played Dylan McKay. Earlier this week, it was revealed that FOX had ordered a reboot of the series, with original stars Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Gabrielle Carteris all set to return. However, Perry had not signed on to join them in the revival.

Younger audiences have come to know Luke Perry as Archie’s ever-supportive father, Fred Andrews, on Riverdale. In addition to his ongoing role on The CW’s hit teen series, Perry is also slated to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

