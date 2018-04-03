‘Riverdale’ EP Confirms No Plans for ‘Sabrina’ Crossover

Riverdale‘s renewal for a third season was announced today, but even though the drama is returning fans hoping for a crossover with Netflix‘s upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch series might not want to get their hopes up too high.

Riverdale executive producer and Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater told TV Line that there are no plans for the two shows to crossover.

“Right now, we’re not thinking about that,” Goldwater said. “They’re two separate entities for right now.”

Goldwater’s comment echoes what CW president Mark Pedowitz told Archie Digest: A Riverdale Podcast earlier this year when he noted that they were focused on getting Sabrina up and running over on Netflix before any thought would be given to a crossover.

Hopes for a Riverdale/Sabrina crossover ever since Sabrina was first considered as a Riverdale spinoff for The CW. However, the show later moved to Netflix where a two-season order for the series was announced back in December. With Sabrina — which stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina — being on a separate network from Riverdale crossover opportunities could be tricky. That being said, both shows are being written by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. This creates some connection between the programs and it sounds like Goldwater isn’t opposed to seeing some sort of crossover happen in the future. After all, Archie and Sabrina have met in comics before and Riverdale has previously mentioned Sabrina’s hometown of Greendale in passing.

“Going forward?” Goldwater said. “You never know. Maybe.”

He went on to say that whatever the future holds for Riverdale and Sabrina, fans can likely expect more characters from Archie Comics canon to pop up, leaving no shortage of excitement for fans.

“Roberto is brilliant at figuring out when to put in what characters, so he has the whole library to choose from,’ he said. “So, whatever he feels is the right time and the right moment, I’m totally good with it.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Sabrina will debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.