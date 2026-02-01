Dreamworks’ Five-Season 96% RT Masterpiece Leaves Netflix This Month – & You May Never Be Able To See It Again

There are just some shows that seem to come out of nowhere, hitting a streaming platform and becoming both a beloved cult classic and controversial in one fell swoop. And in a move that is beyond unfortunate, Netflix is doing what they’ve been known to do in the past and pulling one of those shows, truly one of the best on their platform—this time with likely nowhere else to find it once it’s gone. Fans were so upset about this cancellation that a petition was drafted and began making the rounds online in hopes of saving it.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is leaving Netflix on February 21st, leaving fans both upset over not only its cancellation, but its removal from the platform entirely with no explanation. She-Ra’s creator, ND Stevenson, when asked about the series being pulled, said, “Unfortunately, we’ve known about this for a while, and it’s already happened to several other Dreamworks shows as their licenses with Netflix expire. Years of hard work by many talented crews have ended up without a home. We showrunners have no control over this.”

It’s Always Disappointing When Our Favorite Media Disappears

The series, which boasts an impressive 96% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 84%, has rapidly become one of the most popular on Netflix, leaving fans even more stunned that it’s being removed. “It’s genuinely depressing how artists in the industry have no control over their own art. They put so much love and hard work into these projects, but its the careless higher ups who decide its fate and availability,” said one fan on Reddit. Another agreed, adding, “If I had a nickel for every time a queer showrunner had their work f**ked over so badly they legitimately suggested piracy, I’d have at least two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s sad that it keeps happening.”

Speaking on a future home for She-Ra, Stevenson said, “I hope that She-Ra will find a new home and be released in full on DVD; I’m not sure that it will. As is often the way with queer art, our tracks are swept away behind us. Still, it happened. Watch it while you can, and keep records whenever possible. Its legacy is in your hands.” And while Amazon has announced a live-action adaptation of She-Ra’s predecessor, He-Man, there’s a distinct sense that whatever they come up with simply won’t be the same, or have the same sense of love and comfort that fans found in the animated version.

Will you be re-binging She-Ra before Netflix removes it from the platform?