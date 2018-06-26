‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Reportedly Casting Evelyn Evernever

It’s safe to say that Riverdale already has its fair share of secrets and intrigue, but there’s a chance that a new face could soon be shaking things up.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered a new casting description for the hit The CW series, which hints that Evelyn Evernever could be coming to season three. You can check it out below.

“[EVELYN EVERNEVER] Female, Late Teens – Early 20’s to play Late Teens, Open Ethnicity. Otherworldly, seemingly omnipresent, and a bit odd, Evelyn is Edgar’s daughter and Betty’s new neighbor. She’s eager to befriend Betty, and is surprisingly insightful for her age, but may be hiding dark secrets about herself. (While not required, a possible direction for the role is a girl who is physically reminiscent of “Betty”.) MAJOR RECURRING GUEST STAR.”

There’s certainly a lot to glean from this casting description, especially with regards to how Evelyn could fit into Riverdale. In the comics, Evelyn is a shy girl most prominently known for her appearances in the Little Archie series, as well as an issue of Betty & Veronica Spectacular where she kidnaps Archie. It’s unclear if that latter tidbit would actually play out on Riverdale, but if the increasingly-elaborate kidnappings in the season two episode “Prisoners” were any indication, Evelyn would fit right in.

But the notion that Evelyn goes above and beyond to befriend Betty – even going so far as possibly looking like her – is also interesting, and definitely has the potential to play out in some sort of creepy and suspenseful way.

If Evelyn does end up coming to Riverdale, she would be the latest Little Archie character to make the jump into live-action. The past two seasons have introduced fans to reimagined versions of Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) and Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan), Polly (Tiera Skovbye) and Chic (Hart Denton) Cooper – and, of course, the Southside Serpents.

Considering where things left off in the world of Riverdale, it sounds like Evelyn could be arriving at a tense time. The finale ended with Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) thrown in jail, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) is convicted for being the Black Hood, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) continues to tighten his grip around Riverdale… and about a dozen more plotlines from there.

Are you excited to see what happens in Riverdale‘s third season? What role do you think Evelyn Evernever will play? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The third season of Riverdale will debut Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.