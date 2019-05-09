Riverdale Season 3 Finale Preview Released

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale dropped some major reveals about both the Gargoyle King and the town’s insidious cult The Farm, but with next week being the season finale those two elements and the dueling plots they represent will collide in what promises to be a wild, intense hour of television. The CW has released the promo for next week’s Season 3 finale, “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night” and it looks like the big reveals have only just begun.

As you can see in the promo (check it out above) the Black Hood serial killer who returned last week unmasks and is indeed Hal Cooper, but that’s only one piece of the puzzle. This week, Betty discovered that The Farm is harvesting organs and Jughead discovered that Jason Blossom’s grave is empty meaning that Ethel’s revelation that he’s actually the Gargoyle King may in fact be true. On top of all of that, the show’s core four (Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead) will have to take on a final quest of sorts — likely related to the unfinished game their parents played in “The Midnight Club”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also the matter of The Farm. Tonight’s episode left off with Betty about to be the cult’s next harvest, but the promo shows Betty out and with her friends on this final quest but that doesn’t mean that all is well and good with the cult. According to the episode’s synopsis, Edgar has a chilling announcement for the cult that leads to chaos. One can’t help but wonder what the cult is really up to — and the idea of a chaos-inducing chilling announcement seems very, very ominous and potentially far-reaching given the grip The Farm has over Riverdale.

You can check out the synopsis for Riverdale‘s season finale below.

THE FINAL QUEST — After receiving mysterious invitations, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. Meanwhile, chaos ensues at The Farm after Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) makes a chilling announcement. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Roberto Aguierra-Sacasa & Michael Grassi.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night” will debut on May 15.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!