‘Riverdale’: Ashleigh Murray Hints Josie Will Get Her Red Hair in Season 3

Riverdale will have quite a lot of new things going into its third season, and it sounds like one comic-accurate thing will be a part of that.

In a recently-released interview with Hidden Remote, Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray teased what fans can expect with her character, Josie McCoy. Namely, Murray hinted that Josie will be dealing with her recent life changes in an array of interesting ways, including possibly dyeing her hair red.

“With everything that happened last season with her original family unit breaking up and now having a new family unit, she’s going to go through some rebellious stages.” Murray explained. “Somehow out of that she will have her red hair in the show. She’s [also] going to be helping out with Veronica’s speakeasy, hopefully sharing a bathroom with Kevin.”

For fans of Josie – and of her long-running canon across comics, movies, and TV – the idea of her Riverdale counterpart finally getting a version of her red hair will surely be a good one. While the show has certainly paid homage to previous Josie eras in the past, the red hair works as both a tribute to the past and a logical act of teenage rebellion.

But it sounds like the possibility of red hair isn’t the only thing Josie and the Pussycats fans have to look forward to in Season 3, with the group possibly reuniting in some way.

“There’s going to be more singing.” Murray revealed. “We’re hoping that there’s going to be more original music happening. I want to have the chance to see Josie and the Pussycats really be Josie and the Pussycats. It’s going to take Josie figuring out what her sound is and who she is as an artist.”

Murray hinted at those changes at a convention appearance earlier this summer, when she teased that Josie will hopefully be navigating her new world in a thematically interesting way.

“I would love to see Josie really battle with the undoing of her household.” Murray explained. “You know, she’s not three years old, so she’s going to remember the fact that her parents are getting divorced. And the weight of a divorce, especially if the home is relatively happy or you have really close relationships with your parents, often times undoes you. And since she’s going through puberty, and seeing how the divorce is happening, and her dad’s not around, I think that we could really lean into that and see what that turns her into. Because she’s always supposed to be a good girl who listens to her mom and she never makes waves. And I feel like this could create a wedge that would be really enjoyable to watch.”

“I also would love to see her really find what her sound is, you know?” Murray continued. “And it could be great to see that happen through this pain. Unfortunately, some really great things come from dark, hurt places, and often times, it ends up healing you in the process. So I would love to see something like that go on with Josie.”

Are you excited to see Josie possibly get her red hair within the world of Riverdale?

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.