‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Key Art Released

Following on the heels of season 2’s cliffhanger ending this week, The CW has released the official key art for Riverdale‘s third season.

You can check it out above.

The art doesn’t say much, although the lack of any kind of disinctively jail-inspired clothing on Archie (KJ Apa) could be a cue that he does not spend a significant amount of the season imprisoned following the false accusation of murder leveled against him in this week’s finale.

(It could also, quite easily, mean only that the photo shoot for this key art took place before they filmed the finale.)

Josie (Ashleigh Murray), for her part, is wearing a form-hugging, leopard-print outfit evocative of the classic Josie and the Pussycats bodysuits from the comics and animated series. She is also wearing pussycats ears in spite of not having performed with the Pussycats for most of season two. No word yet on whether that should be read as an indicator of things to come, or if it is just a visual shorthand for who she is in the source material.

The seven characters seen on the key art are the same ones who appeared on season 2 posters, leaving off fan-favorite characters like Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) and Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), who were recently named series regulars.

The official synopsis released with yesterday’s schedule reveals nothing about season 3, serving only as a brief summary of the series so far and culminating with Archie’s arrest in the finale.

Next season proves to be more of the same, with Hiram Lodge still the big bad and the mafia story that dominated much of 2018 seemingly taking center stage with Hiram’s new “Legion of Doom” including Claudius Blossom and Penny Peabody.

Riverdale will return this fall for its third season and will continue to air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of All-American, a new drama that follows a football star after being recruited to move from the wrong side of the tracks and come play for a wealthy, high-profile school with a famous coach.